Anika Moa is embarking on two tours in one later this year, with shows for her adult fans alongside her Songs for Bubbas tour.

Moa has announced a 10th anniversary tour for her hit album In Swings the Tide, which will coincide with a South Island leg for the Songs For Bubbas tour.

The In Swings The Tide 10th Anniversary Tour will feature Moa and her band playing In Swings the Tide in full alongside some new material and her biggest hits, travelling to Dunedin, Christchurch, Auckland and Wellington.

Moa's producer and collaborator Jol Mulholland will support the tour with his band Mulholland.

On top of the In Swings The Tide tour, Moa will be extending her kid-friendly Songs For Bubbas tour after an extensive run of shows throughout the North Island in July.

The Songs For Bubbas: Chop Chop Hiyaaa! Show will head to Dunedin, Wanaka, Timaru and Christchurch over the October school holidays.

Tickets for all shows go on sale midday today.