WARSAW, Poland (AP) " The wife of renowned Polish-U.S. playwright and screenwriter Janusz Glowacki says he has died at 78.

Popular in New York and Polish artistic and intellectual circles, Glowacki was the author of award-winning plays "Antigone in New York" and "The Fourth Sister," which set classic themes in the contemporary world.

Born in 1938 in Poznan, western Poland, he made a name for himself in the 1960s with short stories and screenplays, including for Poland's leading filmmaker Andrzej Wajda.

He settled in New York in the early 1980s, choosing not to return to Poland after its communist authorities imposed martial law. He did return to Warsaw after the 1989 ouster of communist rule.

Actress Olena Leonenko-Glowacka said Glowacki died Saturday.