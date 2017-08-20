Burned by Grandma

Letter to Ask Amy in the Washington Post: "I sent a cheque for $300 to my mother to cover my daughter's expenses during her visit. After my daughter came home, my mother sent me an invoice for $475.50 in additional expenses, including the cost of gas to and from the airport to transport her (45 minutes away), train tickets to go to the city to a museum and the cost of the museum admission. It was an itemised bill.

This is hurtful, as this past winter my mother came to live with us for four months and we paid for everything, including a nice vacation to an island over Christmas. (Neither of my siblings has a relationship with my mother because she is petty and doesn't respect boundaries). How do I address her behaviour?"

Bedside manners for hospital visits

A nurse's advice for hospital visitors when visiting the sick:

• Do not visit early afternoon, it is patients' rest/sleep time.

• Do not bump patients' bed or chair.

• If more than one visitor, stay together on one side of the room, saves patient turning head and eyes constantly.

• Do not talk loudly amongst yourselves, it is disrupting and tiring for all patients.

• Do not stay long unless patient asks you to.

• If you have, or have been in contact with an infection, check with a nurse or carer if it is okay to visit before entering the room.

Dad's formula doesn't stand test of time

Judy noted the wages from the ad for cooks at Waipukurau Hospital in 1960 in Sideswipe last week. "At that time I was a 16-year-old office junior at an accountants office in Waipukurau. I was paid 7.50 ($15.00) per week. My dad showed me how to manage my money - pay 1/3 in board, 1/3 into a savings account and 1/3 for personal spending. That put me on the right track for saving. I somehow don't think that would work well for many young ones today with board/or rent being much higher than 1/3 of the weekly wage and the lifestyle we all lead today."