Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" " To be announced.
NBC's "Meet the Press" "Andrew Young, former director of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference; Richard Cohen, president of the Southern Poverty Law Center; Mark Bray, author of "Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook."
CBS' "Face the Nation" " Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Tim Scott, R-S.C.
CNN's "State of the Union" " Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Scott Taylor, R-Va.
"Fox News Sunday" " Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.