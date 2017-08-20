Less than a week after stuntwoman Joi "SJ" Harris died on the set of Deadpool 2, details surrounding her tragic death have emerged.

The 32-year-old stuntwoman died after a motorcycle she was driving smashed through the windows of Vancouver's Shaw Tower.

A preliminary investigation into the fatal crash, first published by Deadline, seems to suggest Harris' accident was a freak event considering the stunt was low-speed and she ad already performed it five times, reports news.com.au

According to the report, Harris was supposed to drive the motorcycle, a Dictate 939 Hyperstrada, "out of the open doors of a building, across a concrete pad and down a ramp that had been built over three stairs and coming to a stop on the stair landing".

Harris had practised it five times, successfully completing the stunt each time but it was when the crew started shooting that she continued past the planned stopping spot, hit the gutter and was thrown off the bike into a plate-glass window.

The stunt was also done at "never more than 15 kilometres per hour".

One witness, who was watching filming, described it as "out-of-control".

"People were running on the sidewalk, the motorcycle comes flying across the street, looks like from a ramp because it was in the air," he told Canadian cable network Global News .

"(The rider was) standing on the bike, slams into that building, clearly hit and out-of-control and clearly not planned."

The witness added: "It was so out-of-control, it looked like an accident".

Immediately after the crash, production was halted for 48 hours.

When the cast and crew returned to set, they observed a minute silence in remembrance of Harris.

Ryan Reynolds, the star of the Deadpool franchise, was photographed in the centre of the group, bowing his head out of respect.

Reynolds took to Twitter to mourn the tragic death of Harris and to send his love to her family.

Deadpool 2 is still slated for release on June 1, 2018.