Madonna has shared a rare snap of her six children all together to celebrate her 59th birthday.

The proud mother posted a family shot with sons Rocco and David along with daughters Mercy, Lourdes, Stella and Esther.

Birthday 🎉🎂🎈🇮🇹♥️ A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 18, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

Madonna adopted twins Stella and Esther from Malawi six months ago after their mother reportedly died and their father was unable to care for them.

She has also adopted daughter, Mercy James, and son, David Banda, both 11, from Malawi as well.

They joined her two biological children, Lourdes Leon, 20, who she had with ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon, and Rocco Ritchie, 17, her son with ex-husband director Guy Ritchie.

Lourdes, also known as Lola, attends the University of Michigan, where her mother went to school, and has also dabbled in some modelling for her mum's friend, Stella McCartney.



Best ................🎉💘😂 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 18, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

Rocco has had a troubled relationship with his mum, making headlines for refusing to return to her care in early 2016 and instead staying with his father in the UK.