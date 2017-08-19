CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) " NASA's Voyager 1 has traveled farther from Earth than any other spacecraft. It's a mind-boggling 12.9 billion miles away, 40 years after its launch.

A list of the world's most distant spacecraft, according to NASA. All flew from Cape Canaveral.

___

1. Voyager 1 at 12.9 billion miles distant. Launched Sept. 5, 1977. Only spacecraft to reach interstellar space.

2. Pioneer 10 no longer communicating at an estimated at 11.1 billion miles distant. Launched in 1972.

3. Voyager 2 at 10.6 billion miles distant. Launched Aug. 20, 1977.

4. Pioneer 11 no longer communicating at an estimated at 8.9 billion miles distant. Launched in 1973.

5. New Horizons on post-Pluto mission at 3.6 billion miles distant. Launched in 2006.

6. Cassini orbiting Saturn at 0.89 billion miles distant. Launched in 1997.