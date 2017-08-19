Millie Elder-Homes has spoken out on online about getting breast implants the same week as revealing she has broken up with her Greek boyfriend of one year.

Elder-Holmes apologised to her social media fans on Snapchat last night for being absent explaining she's ended her relationship with Kostas Saripapas. He was her first relationship after the tragic death of her partner Connor Morris.

"You have no idea how many times I've tried to make this Snapchat over the last week and a half I haven't been on Snap because me and Kostas broke up."

"It was just a weird time to be snap-chatting... so I have just been keeping to myself focusing on me and doing things alone and just processing everything and thinking about why everything happened. And just trying to deal with it the best that I can."

"So that's why I have been a little bit absent on Snapchat. Life happens, shit happens but just thought I'd let you all know."

After her fans sent her messages of support she says: "You guys are so f***ing amazing and sweet..."

"I don't know if I am doing this breakup thing properly but I am just like right now I'm sitting at home eating pizza and watching Netflix, because I just can't be f***ed with life."

"I've been spending lots and lots of time with my family and my friends and like trying to do things that make me happy, not stay at home and be sad but if I am feeling down and feeling overwhelmed with the situation...I am trying to get out and walk and do things and try and be busy."

"The main thing that I know is that life is too f***ing short to be in a situation where you're not 100 percent happy. And once I make my mind up about something I don't go back on it."

"I've never been one to change my mind about serious situations so I'm very strong in my decision or whatever."

"I am just really looking forward to travelling and doing things that inspire me in the next couple months. And I will be coming back to New Zealand also for summer so that will be cool. I'm coming back for like four months or something for the New Zealand summer, so I am really excited for this also."

She finishes by smiling and saying:

"I know everything is going to be ok."

Earlier in the week Elder-Holmes posted on her healthy lifestyle blog about how she had no regrets with her decision to get breast implants in Sydney in April 2015 after feeling insecure about how she looked for a long time.

She first thought about getting a breast enlargement after starting her health and wellness journey and when her breasts were a "very small A size", she told followers.

"I personally felt that with my hips and shoulders my body was a little out of proportion. I also felt that my nipples were way too big for the size of my breasts and I had always struggled with this insecurity after being ridiculed by an ex-boyfriend when I was younger," she wrote.

She said did a lot of research before making the decision to go ahead with it despite admitting her mum "was really not that keen".

Elder-Holmes detailed the process she went through to get them - including not exercising for the six to eight weeks, sleeping propped up with pillows and paying $6115 for the operation. She was unhappy with how unnatural they looked at first and wore high necked tops and covered them with her long hair. She said her breasts dropped after one year and she was really happy with her appearance.

"I can say that making this decision to have my breasts enlarged has completely reduced my insecurity about the size of my nipples and the proportions of my body, I wouldn't change anything that I did. I will say the only down side is that I did lose my nipple sensitivity. Pre-my boob job my nipples were extremely sensitive - post operation I have lost almost all that sensitivity. This isn't something that bothers me so much though, I'm over the moon with my breasts now and how natural they look and feel. They are a part of me and don't at all feel like foreign objects."