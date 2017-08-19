Olivia Newton-John is "feeling great" three months after announcing she is battling cancer for the second time.

The 68-year-old singer announced earlier this year she is fighting breast cancer for the second time, but in a new video posted on behalf of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre, the star says she has been "truly helped" by the messages of support she's received from her fans.

Singer Chloe Lattanzi (L) and her mother, singer/actress Olivia Newton-John, pose with a celebratory cake. Photo / Getty Singer Chloe Lattanzi (L) and her mother, singer/actress Olivia Newton-John, pose with a celebratory cake. Photo / Getty

In the video, Olivia said: "Firstly, I'd like to express my gratitude to all of you who sent such kind and loving messages of support over the past few months. Your prayers and well wishes have truly helped me, and continued to lift my spirits. I'm feeling great and so look forward to seeing you soon!"

The 'Grease' actress - who previously battled breast cancer in 1992 - was told her cancer had metastasised after suffering severe back pain earlier this year from what she thought was sciatica.

Doctors then informed her that her cancer had spread to the sacrum, which is the triangular bone in the lower back, situated between the two hip bones of the pelvis.

In a statement released in June, Olivia said she was "totally confident" that she would beat her cancer a second time, and hoped to "inspire others" with her success story.

She said: "I am really grateful for and touched by the worldwide outpouring of love and concern. Thank you. I am feeling good and enjoying total support from my family and friends, along with a team of wellness and medical practitioners both here in the US and at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia."

Musician Olivia Newton-John performs on TV, 1980. Photo / Getty Musician Olivia Newton-John performs on TV, 1980. Photo / Getty

"I'm totally confident that my new journey will have a positive success story to inspire others!"

Meanwhile, her daughter Chloe Lattanzi took to social media last month to give fans an update on her mother's health.

She wrote: "My mamma just sent me this [video]. She's doing great! At a healing centre with lots of wild kittens! Just wanted to let you all know how well she's doing. I love you guys. We love you! #f**kcancer #fighter #winning #ilovemymom (sic)"