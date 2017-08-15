The former radio DJ accused of groping Taylor Swift has given his first interview since losing his case against the pop star.

Speaking to ABC News' Good Morning America, David Mueller insisted that he "never grabbed her".

"I didn't do what they say I did. I didn't do it... I never had my hand under her skirt, and I can pass a polygraph."

Mueller was fired from his job at a Colorado radio station after Swift accused him of groping her during a pre-concert photo op.

Mueller filed a lawsuit against Swift, her mother Andrea and her radio representative Frank Bell, seeking US$3 million ($4.14m) in damages. A jury yesterday ruled in Swift's favour, awarding her a symbolic US$1 in damages.

Mueller also explained to GMA that he had asked Swift for a note he could present to future employers to prove the accusations were a "misunderstanding".

After the verdict, Swift said in a statement published by People magazine: "I want to thank Judge William J. Martinez and the jury for their careful consideration, my attorneys Doug Baldridge, Danielle Foley, Jay Schaudies and Katie Wright for fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault, and especially anyone who offered their support throughout this four-year ordeal and two-year long trial process.

"I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this. My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves."