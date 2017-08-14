Production of Mission Impossible 6 has been postponed for months after Tom Cruise suffered broken bones during a stunt that went wrong.

The Sun is reporting that production on the film, which has been partially shot in New Zealand, has been halted for four months to allow for Cruise's recovery.

A film insider told the publication: "The injury is worse than was at first feared. Tom did serious damage and will need months to recover.

"He is the film's biggest star and everything revolves around him. The movie's bosses had no choice other than to postpone the filming."

Advertisement

Footage emerged yesterday of Cruise trying to leap between buildings, but crashing into the side of one and requiring medical assistance.

Originally scheduled for release midway through next year, the film may now be eyeing a Christmas release.