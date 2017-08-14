Troubled Sinead O'Connor has revealed she is back in hospital 24 hours after posting a rambling video hailing it "the most beautiful week of my life".

The Irish singer, 50, posted two very different videos over the weekend as she continues to share her emotional journey with her legions of Facebook followers.

On Saturday, Sinead shared an upbeat video message where she described her troubling week as the "most beautiful" of her life - second only to the births of her children.

But within hours she posted another clip to her Facebook page where she admits she is "totally destroyed now again" and that is going to have to go back to hospital.

Irish singer and songwriter Sinead O'Connor. Photo / Getty Irish singer and songwriter Sinead O'Connor. Photo / Getty

It comes a week after the Nothing Compares 2 U singer revealed in the 12-minute clip she was "all by myself", living in a Travelodge and fighting to stay alive every day.

Her first post shows her reacting the response she had from her initial video and praising staff at the hotel after she revealed their address.

She also touches on how she had a kidney stone and slammed President Donald Trump, as well as telling fans to "Let Justin [Bieber] be Justin".

But the next day she appeared tired and emotional as she heartbreakingly referred to herself as a "crazy b***h", adding: "It's so awful to be so crazy. A painful thing."

She says: "OK I'm totally destroyed now again, I'm going to have to go back to the hospital, nightmare."

Sinead followed it up with a separate Facebook status update, which read: "Gotta go back to hospital. For fear will swallow all the stupid meds they've sent me home with. Such is life."

Sinead was admitted to a hospital in New Jersey last week after her worrying admission but appears to have been discharged shortly afterwards.

O'Connor's rant sparked fear among her loyal fans - but a friend of the Grammy winner responded on her Facebook page to let them know she was fine.

The message said: "Hi everybody, I am posting at Sinead's request, to let everyone who loves her know she is safe, and she is not suicidal.

"She is surrounded by love and receiving the best of care.

"She asked for this to be posted knowing you are concerned for her. I won't respond to any questions, so please understand. I hope this comforts those of you were concerned."

Singer Sinead O'Connor performs on stage July 20, 2012. Photo / Getty Singer Sinead O'Connor performs on stage July 20, 2012. Photo / Getty

Earlier it was revealed Sinead is being sued by her former lover and manager in a £450,000 court battle.

A Dublin court dealing with procedural matters in the case last month heard the singer is suffering from ill health.

Former U2 record boss Fachtna O'Ceallaigh, 69, and his firm TAL management filed an action in Ireland alleging breach of contract and defamation.

He is seeking upwards of 500,000 euros in damages, a court heard.

O'Ceallaigh, who also managed the Boomtown Rats, met Sinead when she was 17 in the late 1980s and steered her to global stardom.

He claims she terminated their management contract without warning in 2012 and is suing for damages.

He has also alleges she defamed him in an open letter published on Sinead's website and a fan site.

The singer denies she ever had a contract with her long-time manager or his company, and also denies defamation.

A pre-trial application last month related in part to the singer's failure to comply with a disclosure order made by the court. The judge gave her lawyers more time to file papers.

Sinead has spoken previously about how she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder more than a decade ago.

She has also struggled with depression and post-traumatic stress for years.

The star sparked a police search in May last year when she failed to return from a bike ride in suburban Chicago, before being found by officers later that day at a hotel.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• The Word

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• CASPER Suicide Prevention

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.