He's a Hollywood action man who takes pride in performing his own stunts.

But daredevil Tom Cruise came unstuck after he injured himself during a failed building jump stunt while filming Mission: Impossible 6 in London yesterday.

Video footage has emerged showing the esteemed actor, 55, taking a gigantic leap off some rigging and onto a rooftop while attached to a harness, but his jump appears to fall short and he crashes into the side of a building.

Tom Cruise performs a stunt on set for Mission: Impossible 6 Gemini on April 10, 2017 in Paris, France.

However, the star - who has been in training for a year in order to carry out the extreme stunts needs for the next Mission Impossible installment - seems to fall short of the mark and smashes into the building before falling down its side.

Following his crash, Tom is then seen limping away and falling to his knees, before clutching onto his legs seeming in apparent pain.

As the video ends, he is helped away from the set by stunt professionals.

Known for his adrenaline fuelled set-pieces, the star has been snapped in Paris as well as London for the upcoming film.

While most of the details of the plot of the latest film have been kept tightly under wraps, Skydance Media CEO David Ellison revealed that Tom will be performing the biggest stunt sequence of his career in the film.

Tom Cruise is well know for doing his own stunts - here he is filming Knight and Day, which also starred Cameron Diaz.

Ellison told Collider: "What Tom is doing in this movie I believe will top anything that's come before. It is absolutely unbelievable-he's been training for a year.

"It is going to be, I believe, the most impressive and unbelievable thing that Tom Cruise has done in a movie, and he has been working on it since right after Rogue Nation came out [in 2015]."

"It's gonna be mind-blowing," he teased.

The upcoming movie is set to be action-packed and Cruise is no stranger to getting stuck into stunts for his archive of acting work.

Over the years, he has taken part in many dramatic scenes, including submerging himself in water for six minutes to film an underwater scene of him breaking into a vault for Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation, being flung around an airplane cabin in zero-gravity for The Mummy and many high-speed car chases.

In one scene for 2004 film Collateral, Jamie Foxx had to drive his car into one driven by Cruise, but misjudging the speed, Tom was sent flying into the air as his car was flung off set.

Tom Cruise apparently injured his ankle while filming this scene from the film 'Mission: Impossible' in 1996.

Despite suffering a slew of minor injuries - such as hurting his ankle in a scene where fish tanks exploded for the first Mission Impossible movie back in 1996 - and facing a number of near-death moments while carrying out stunts, it hasn't put Cruise off doing them himself.

He was previously praised by Rob Alonzo, the film stunt coordinator for Jack Reacher (2012), who said: "He is better than most stunt men. He's an incredible driver, an incredible fighter and stunt performer.

"He flies planes, he knows how to ride horses, he rides motorcycles, so any director would be lucky to have a guy like that because they can keep the camera on him the whole time and it's more engaging."

His latest stunt for Mission: Impossible 6 came after Cruise was seen exiting a helicopter at the beginning of August, as filming continued for his latest filming endeavour.

He appeared in high spirits as he touched down in the capital - no doubt keen to continue on with his work on set.

Cruise stars alongside Man of Steel star Henry Cavill in the film, as well as a host of other big names including Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Jeremy Renner and The Crown's Vanessa Kirby.

Cavill's addition to the cast was confirmed earlier this year by none other than Mission: Impossible 6 director Christopher McQuarrie via Instagram.

He had tagged the actor in a post that read: "Say, @henrycavill. Had a thought. Curious if you're interested in a role in the 6th installment of Mission: Impossible. No pressure."

Cavill responded: "How can I say no to a man with such perfect hair...."

Cruise will be returning as Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell, in a follow-up to the 1986 hit 'Top Gun'.

Meanwhile, Cruise is facing a busy schedule, having confirmed the Top Gun sequel in May, back when he was promoting The Mummy.

Filming is believed to be taking place later this year and it is slated for release in 2019.

Action hero Cruise is the only actor who has been confirmed for the movie sequel and production staff are remaining tight-lipped about the plot of the new film.

He was spotted preparing to film the movie's long-awaited sequel to the 80s cult classic.

The Hollywood star has been learning to fly a helicopter in training for the role alongside his famous fighter jet position.

The action movie star wore his hair closely cropped and looked in a hurry following his flight practice.

Top Gun's success 31 years ago helped solidify Cruise's star status.

Top Gun

's success 31 years ago helped solidify Cruise's star some three years after his breakout role in

Risky Business.

The long-awaited sequel to 1986's action film will be called Top Gun: Maverick.

"I didn't want a number, you know what I mean?" the 54-year-old told Access Hollywood while in London on the promotional trail for his current summer thriller, The Mummy. "You don't need a number."

The A-list stalwart hyped the film in saying, "We're going to have the same tone we did in the first one ... aviators are back, the need for speed.

"We're going to have big, fast machines. It's going to be a competition film, like the first one - it's going to be in the same vein as the first one, but a progression for Maverick."