Leather, biker boots and straddling a motorcycle - it is the All Blacks coach as we have never seen before.

Steve Hansen is due to make his acting debut in a new short film advertising biscuits.

Directed by Kiwi stuntwoman, actor and producer Zoe Bell, the film: Apocalypse Steve Hansen - Don't Lose Your Biscuit is the latest campaign for Arnott's Biscuits and will show in Hoyts cinemas in November.

Two teaser trailers have been released tonight, as well as Indiana Jones-like promotional banners featuring a staunch Hansen, sporting a few days' beard, on a motorbike.

The film is set in a post-apocalyptic New Zealand, where civilisation has fallen to a crazed villain after the loss of some Arnott's favourite biscuit varieties, such as Shapes, Tim Tams, Farmbake cookies and Cruskits.

Its timing could raise eyebrows, coming amid heightened global tensions of a possible nuclear strike by North Korea against the United States.

"But in this world of despair and no decent snacks, one man rose from the crumbs,'' the trailer says.

That man - as well as a couple of other sidekicks, is none other than Hansen.

"The moral remains the same: Never ever lose your biscuit,'' he says, before munching down on a Tim Tam.

This is Bell's first directing role in a film.

In a statement released by the company tonight, it was revealed Bell - of The Hateful Eight and Kill Bill fame - said it was a challenging but exciting experience to be able to direct the coach of the world's champion rugby team.

"Steve was fantastic to work with and took direction like a pro.

"Working with someone who's a professional coach was always going to be an interesting challenge, but Steve was keen to learn and make the most of the part.''

Hansen said he took up the role as it would be something fun and different that would put him out of his comfort zone.

"It was an opportunity to be coached by someone else and learn coaching techniques to take into my own arena,'' he said.

"It was a total role reversal. I was being coached on how to speak, act and play a role. I found it invigorating and energising because it was a totally different environment.''

As well the coach himself, a number of current and former All Blacks players also have a part in the film, including Ma'a Nonu, Victor Vito, Julian Savea and Israel Dagg.

Bell and Kiwi actress Rachel House, who recently voiced the part of Gramma Tala in Disney's Moana, also make an appearance.

To find out more, visit: Apocalypse Steve Hansen - Don't Lose Your Biscuit.