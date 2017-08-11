Jerry Seinfeld is ready to get the hell out of Australia.

According to The Daily Telegraph, funny-man Jerry says he's enjoyed being Down Under, but he's had enough.

During his first two Sydney shows at Qudos Bank Arena he said:

"We've been here a whole week, we've had the best time but I'll be honest with you - at this point I have got to get the hell out of here."

"I have always wanted to play the Qudos Bank Arena," he said.

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld. Photo / Getty Comedian Jerry Seinfeld. Photo / Getty

"It's one of those things you think about when you start off in show business: Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Centre, but what about the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney - do you think I'll ever get there?"

It's been 19 years since he last performed a show in Australia, and he's set to perform again tonight in New Zealand.

The iconic comedian will only play one show at Auckland's Vector Arena.

In the press release announcing the show last year Seinfeld said he was looking forward to the gig.

"New Zealand and Australia may be far in miles but I feel very close to the people because of our mutual comedy connection. I couldn't be more excited about seeing everyone there."