Actor Tom Ellis, who plays Lucifer in the hit Fox show, has slammed British Airways and vowed never to fly with them again.

The star said he was appalled at the way the airline dealt with his booking when he asked a family friend to accompany his children according to DailyMail.

He said was 'disgusted' by BA's 'lack of compassion and common sense' after his friend - who is from Indonesia - had her visa declined.

Ellis was left £1,200 - $1,550 - out of pocket after having to purchase a fresh ticket for another friend.

In a lengthy message posted on Twitter, the 38-year-old actor wrote: 'My children are coming to the UK to visit me.

So disappointed in @British_Airways I urge everyone to read the attached. pic.twitter.com/aKo4wi6ZBo — tom ellis (@tomellis17) August 11, 2017

'As they're too young to travel themselves, they were meant to be brought to Los Angeles by our family friend who is from Indonesia, a primarily Muslim country.

'My friend had to apply for a special visa to travel to the US that had to be approved by the US Consulate in London, where she has lived and worked with a full UK work permit for 7 years.

'In order to get an appointment at the US consulate I was required to purchase the flight in advance to prove when she was entering and leaving the US.

'I purchased a flexible ticket from British Airways for £1200. The visa was then denied.

'I was left needing to find someone else who I trust to bring my children.

'Thankfully another good friend has offered. I assumed British Airways would understand this situation and change the name on the ticket that I had been forced to purchase in the first place.

'I was wrong. Instead, I have to buy a whole new ticket and will not be refunded for the first.

'Unfortunately in the sad current climate, I am not surprised by the US immigration decision - but I am disgusted by British Airways' lack of compassion and common sense.

'If it hadn't cost so much already I would cancel all the tickets and use another airline - but I can categorically say that I will never fly with British Airways again.'

British Airways has been contacted for a comment. In a statement to The Sun the airline wrote: 'We always do everything we can to help customers when their travel plans change.

'We can correct spelling mistakes on all of our tickets, and on many we allow changes to the date or time of a flight too.

'However, we don't allow customers to transfer their tickets as this could lead to a secondary market of trading in airline tickets.'

Welsh-born actor Ellis has played Lucifer Morningstar in the Fox series since 2015.