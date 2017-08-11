Children are tricky at the best of times - mostly because of when and where they choose to throw tantrums.

Eagle-eyed Twitter user @ginboyjoe spotted a hilarious blooper on Scottish news recently after one little boy decided the perfect time to throw a tantrum was on-air, behind journalist Jim Delahunt's live cross.

As Delahunt gave an impassioned speech about a jockey's injury, most viewers' eyes were instead drawn to what was happening behind the camera.

First, we see a little boy sprint into shot before a girl who appears to be his older sister chases after him and grabs him right before he attempts to make a break for it.

As soon as she lets go of him, he slumps to the ground, starting a tantrum and refusing to move.

After desperately looking around for some parental help, the girl eventually gives up and takes matters into her own hands. She bends down, grabs one of the boy's feet and quickly drags him out of shot, clearly keen to get off camera.

The video has since gone viral on social media, with Delahunt himself responding to the blooper.

It isn't the first meltdown by caught on camera this week. Another eagle-eyed social media user captured footage of someone else struggling with an unpredictable youngster - except this cheeky tantrum came from a dog.

The naughty golden retriever caused all sorts of embarrassment for its owner as he walked the dog on a busy Gold Coast beach. The video shows the dog refusing to follow his owner on their beach walk and, not wanting to move, flopping on to the ground.

For almost a minute, the owner tries to tug the canine along on the lead while it refuses to budge.

Eventually, the man gives up trying to make the dog walk, takes off its lead and walks away - and the dog finally follows.

The Scottish boy's tantrum has also sparked memories of another toddler's hilarious behaviour during a live TV segment.

Robert Kelly, a South Korean expert and professor, saw his BBC interview go viral back in March after his children burst in and interrupted his chat with the network.