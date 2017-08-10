A Hollywood big-wig who accidentally hit "reply all" has seen his offensive email - which includes the line, "Someone should sew her vagina shut" - go viral.

The email, a reply to a request from an assistant for an unpaid day off, has been posted on Facebook.

Rosette Laursen, who has since quit her job as an assistant at a Los Angeles-based talent agency, said she received the email from her boss accidentally after asking for a day off on March 8 for International Women's Day.

His sexist rant, she says, was intended for two of her male co-workers.

"I asked for the day off because I thought this was a great cause," she wrote. "I did not ask to be paid for the day, so it was the equivalent of asking for an unpaid sick day."

She received the following reply.

"Are you f****** kidding me. At the end of pilot season. Someone should sew her vagina shut. I'm never hiring a girl ever again."

It continued: "No bonus for anyone that strikes or leaves early in pilot season. No one is striking in show business we are all against Trump. And women are considered diverse and being shoved in as writer and directors. Zach who is a Jewish male is being pushed out ... Uppity Selfish C***. Heather went to work. I'm sure anyone at a casting office or agency would be fired."

Laursen then quickly received the following apology.

"I apologize for venting like a misogynistic f*****. I was letting off steam I didn't mean to hit reply all. I'm an asshole. If you come back we can play Nazi death camp. You can beat me and put me in the oven. Or feed me cabbage and lock me in the shower. I am truly sorry."

Laursen, who names her boss in her Facebook post, replied: "I quit."

In her post, she said the emails were the latest in a long list of incident at the agency.

"This was the most personal attack yet and something I would never let someone say to me," she said.

"The response ... shouldn't have surprised me considering my past exchanges with him. He could be kind of terrible. However, sometimes he was actually really cool and funny and nice."

Her ex-boss' website says his agency handles "a variety of actors, dancers, directors, and choreographers. From Oscar winners to Broadway Stars."

The post has been shared hundreds of times and sparked headlines on many major websites.

