Divorce proceedings have stalled for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, friends of the stars claim.

A new report by Us Weekly sees multiple sources claiming the former power couple, who had a very public and very bitter split in September 2016, have not moved forward with proceedings to end their marriage.

One insider told the publication: "The divorce is off. They haven't done anything to move it forward in several months and no one thinks they are ever going to."

The reason given for the stalling of legal proceedings is Brad coming clean about his boozing in an interview with GQ this past May.

Advertisement

A friend of Jolie, 42, told Us Weekly that the commitment to self-improvement has struck a chord with the actress, who reportedly previously claimed she would consider taking Brad back "if he showed he was committed to raising a family".

The source went on to add that Brad had "got sober to try and win her back" and that the move to quit drinking was "all she ever wanted".

Meanwhile, the insider claims: "Everyone thinks they are going to get back together. It wouldn't be surprising if they announced that they're calling it off and trying to work things out."

The actor, 53, claimed to have gone cold turkey from alcohol and now sticks to sipping on cranberry juice and carbonated water.

In the GQ interview, he admitted his drinking had been a problem and that his parenting style needed amending.

The movie star confessed to entering therapy and has also been seen turning to art for healing, holing up in an LA studio to make sculptures.

Reps for both Jolie and Pitt have been contacted by DailyMail.com in regards to the claims.

Jolie gave her first interview since separating from Pitt in September 2016 to Vanity Fair for its September issue.

The Maleficent star addressed the split revealing that "things got bad" between the two by summer of 2016, adding that, "It's just been the hardest time, and we're just kind of coming up for air."

They have six kids together: Maddox, 15; Pax, 13; Shiloh, 11; Zahara, 12; and twins Vivienne and Knox, nine.

After filing for divorce, Jolie took the kids and stayed in a rental before purchasing a US$25 million mansion in Los Feliz, California.

The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star said the new house was "a big jump forward for us, and we're all trying to do our best to heal as a family".

The Salt star and Brad were together for 12 years before they announced their split in September; the divorce has not yet been finalized.

She is seeking sole custody of their children.

In September 2016, there was an alleged "altercation" that involved Brad and Maddox aboard a private jet that was heading from Nice, France to Los Angeles, California; after they landed, Jolie "kicked him out," according to Vanity Fair. Pitt was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Jolie and Pitt,who became known as 'Brangelina,' met on the set of their film Mr And Mrs Smith in 2004 when Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston.

They married in an intimate ceremony on August 23, 2014 in Correns, France.

She told the magazine that her and her estranged husband "care for each other and care for our family, and we are both working towards the same goal".