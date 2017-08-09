"This the next level Carpool Karaoke," says Will Smith - so you know it's true.

Carpool Karaoke has officially made its move to Apple Music, kicking off with the first episode today featuring Will Smith and the series' host James Corden.

Want to know just how next level this is?

The teaser alone features Will and James jamming to Gettin' Jiggy Wit It with an entire marching band escorting the car down the road like a parade, while the pair dance their way out of the sun roof.

Still not next level enough? How about when they crash a wedding photo shoot? Or when they give up on the Carpool idea altogether and get in a chopper instead, belting out R Kelly's I Believe I Can Fly at the top of their lungs?

Is it over the top? You bet. But it's making a statement.

The hugely popular series has gone from a segment on Corden's Late Late Show to a full, 16-episode series on Apple Music; it has to step things up.

It's set to feature a ridiculously long list of stars including Alicia Keys, John Legend, Will.i.am, Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ariana Grande, Seth McFarlane, Taraji P Henson and even Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams from Game of Thrones.

Watch the full teaser here:



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Corden said his favourite guests were the Cyrus family.

"So, it's Miley, Noah, Billy Ray - everybody - all of them in a huge car. It's really quite amazing. You really feel like you're watching that family on a road trip, you know? And then Billy [singing] Metallica is hilarious. There's so many. I'm so proud of it."

The series airs exclusively via Apple Music and episode one is out now.