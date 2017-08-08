Taylor Swift's mother cried during opening statements at a civil trial involving her daughter's claim that she was groped by a former radio disc jockey in Denver.

Andrea Swift became emotional Tuesday when a lawyer pointed her out in a courtroom and described the close mother-daughter relationship.

The opening statements came after eight jurors were selected to decide the case. About 25 members of the public were present, with many appearing to be less than 40 years old.

During opening statements, Taylor Swift often looked at her mother and sometimes shook her head, swallowed hard or whispered to her lawyer.

The former DJ, David Mueller, sued Swift, claiming her false accusation cost him his job at a country music station. Swift countersued, claiming sexual assault.

Mueller has testified that he wants to vindicate himself after being fired from his dream job over the claim.

Both Swift and the DJ are in court.

The groping claim stems from a photo session before a 2013 concert.

Mueller testified that he wants to clear his name and recover earnings he lost after being fired. He said he was earning $150,000 under a two-year contract that began six months before the concert.

Workers put up a sign in support of pop singer Taylor Swift in an office building across the street from the federal courthouse in Denver.

He says his morning show was meant to be fun but problems with a boss sometimes made it difficult and unprofessional.

Swift has countersued Mueller, claiming she was sexually assaulted.

Her lawyer attacked the credibility of a former Denver radio host, claiming he changed his story multiple times and destroyed evidence after the singer accused him of groping her before a 2013 concert.

Mueller sued Swift for up to $3 million, claiming he was fired from a country music station when Swift falsely accused him.

Swift's attorney, Douglas Baldridge, said in Tuesday's opening argument that Mueller gave seven accounts of what happened and destroyed taped conversations about it with his bosses, who fired him.

Baldridge asked jurors: "What's wrong with this picture? A woman gets assaulted, a woman reports it, and she gets sued."

The attorney says Swift is seeking a symbolic $1 in her counterclaim and isn't trying to bankrupt Mueller.

He says she's showing others that "you can always say no."

His superstar client is "absolutely certain" she was sexually assaulted and will prove it in court.

Tree Paine, publicist for pop singer Taylor Swift, walks back to a hotel after attending the jury selection phase in a civil trial in federal court.

Baldridge asked what possible reason Swift would have to make up an allegation that the former radio host touched her backside during a concert meet-and-greet in 2013.

Baldridge says, "That's the one and only story we have to tell you - that Mr. Mueller grabbed her rear end."

He emphasised the age difference between Mueller, then 51, and Swift, then 23.

The attorney called it an assault, not inappropriate touching, and that's why the singer reported it.

Mueller sued Swift, claiming her false accusation cost him his job at a country music station.

An attorney for Mueller has shown jurors a photo taken at the time Swift accused the DJ of touching her backside.

The photo was taken during a meet-and-greet between Swift and Mueller and Mueller's then-girlfriend before a 2013 concert.

All are smiling, and Mueller's right hand is hidden behind Swift.

Attorney David McFarland said Tuesday in his opening statement in Mueller's lawsuit that the photo shows his client's hand "is not underneath Miss Swift's skirt, and her skirt is not rumpled in any fashion."

He says no one on Swift's team saw anything amiss.

The attorney says Mueller wants "what was his good name back, his reputation" and compensation after being fired from his $150,000-a-year job.Swift countersued, alleging sexual assault.

He said jurors must decide whether his client inappropriately touched Swift before a 2013 concert or lost his job because of a false accusation.

Gabriel McFarland said in his opening statement that inappropriate touching is offensive and wrong but that "falsely accusing someone of inappropriate touching is equally offensive" and wrong.

Mueller has sued the singer, alleging her false accusation led him to be fired "from his dream job" as a morning host on a Denver country music station. Swift countersued, alleging sexual assault.

The eight jurors hearing the arguements were selected from a field that once included 60 people on Tuesday in Denver federal court as both Swift and the DJ, David Mueller, watched.

Mueller's back was turned toward Swift just as it was on the opening day of the trial Monday.

The judge, William Martinez, asked one potential juror whether or not he was a Swift fan.

The man said he's not necessarily a fan, "but her music is catchy and it's good vibes."

The judge laughed and said, "very good."

The courtroom was closed to the public and news media during jury selection.

A questionnaire released on the first day of selection on Monday asked candidates if they had seen photographs related to the case.

