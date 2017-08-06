Tim Homer has received tributes from family and friends after his sudden death over the weekend.

Homer, an operations manager and DJ at radio station The Sound, reportedly collapsed and died yesterday at the age of 43.

He is survived by his wife Corinna and their three children, George, Lulu, and Nellie.

A Givealittle set up to help his family has already raised more than $13,000.

Homer had a long history working in New Zealand's radio industry, hosting shows at ZM, Kiwi FM and More FM.

He also founded Big Moose Media to help acts that didn't have record company representation.

In a statement, MediaWorks group content director Leon Wratt paid tribute to Homer, calling the news "heartbreaking".

"Tim had worked with us for 12 years, has been the assistant content director at The Sound for the past two years and was regarded as an excellent broadcaster and friend to many across the whole industry.

"On behalf of everyone at MediaWorks, we extend our most heartfelt condolences to his wife Corinna and their family."

Backbenches co-host Charlotte Ryan paid tribute to her former boss on Twitter, calling him a "legend".

Tim Homer you legend. Rest in Peace. You will be missed terribly @therealarigold xx https://t.co/y7fMnB55Wx — Charlotte Ryan (@CharlotteRyanNZ) August 6, 2017

This is horrible. Loved him on the radio: The Sound radio DJ Tim Homer has died suddenly at 43 https://t.co/ep9jjfcKi7 — Grant Shimmin (@shimmo23) August 6, 2017

Very sad to hear about the passing of Tim Homer. Much love to his family, colleagues and friends. — Andrew Biggs (@AWBiggs) August 6, 2017

On Facebook, a former work friend said every time he caught up with Homer "I got the biggest bear hug from him".

"He made me feel very loved and very respected".