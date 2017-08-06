Today's episode of Game of Thrones, the fourth in the hit HBO show's seventh season, is due to screen at 1pm today.
But that's not soon enough for some, who have gone online to watch a leaked version of the episode early.
It's available thanks to rogue hackers who stole an alleged 1.5 terabytes of data from an HBO server.
Other things said to have leaked include episodes of Ballers and Room 104, as well as other Thrones script details.
Today's episode, called The Spoils of War, is said to focus on Daenerys, Jaime and Arya.
Those that have seen it are already making some outrageous claims - include that it's the "best episode ever".
For those of us with, you know, morals, we'll have to wait until 1pm today - or later tonight - to find out for ourselves.