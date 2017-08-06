Today's episode of Game of Thrones, the fourth in the hit HBO show's seventh season, is due to screen at 1pm today.

But that's not soon enough for some, who have gone online to watch a leaked version of the episode early.

It's available thanks to rogue hackers who stole an alleged 1.5 terabytes of data from an HBO server.

Other things said to have leaked include episodes of Ballers and Room 104, as well as other Thrones script details.

Today's episode, called The Spoils of War, is said to focus on Daenerys, Jaime and Arya.

Those that have seen it are already making some outrageous claims - include that it's the "best episode ever".

The leaked episode 4 of Game Of Thrones is the best episode in television history. Somebody should just leak the whole season. #GOT — Ajayi Femi Prosper (@Ajayisanchez) August 5, 2017

I am not going to complain about the Game of Thrones leak because that was probably the best episode ever! 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Sumedha Bharpilania (@Sumedha157) August 4, 2017

JUST WATCHED THE LEAK OF GAME OF THRONES AND OH MY GOD. BRUTAL!!!!!! 😰 — Jess (@jess_kenyon) August 6, 2017

so did anybody else watch the game of thrones episode 4 leak or is it just me? so much just happened I can't even. — Prayboi Iby (@ibyvahed) August 6, 2017

watched the leak for tonight's game of thrones. Possibly the best ep of the series. I love this show. — rob trineer (@robtrineer) August 6, 2017

Worst part of the Game of Thrones Episode 4 leak is that now we have to wait 10 days for the next episode & not 7. #JustRealized #GoTS7e4 — M (@iamMARTHYG) August 6, 2017



For those of us with, you know, morals, we'll have to wait until 1pm today - or later tonight - to find out for ourselves.