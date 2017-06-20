Bee Gees star Barry Gibb has revealed a man tried to molest him when he was four years old.

The singer said the details of what happened "would be unpalatable" and he's always had doubts about speaking about his experience.

"I've never said this before, Jesus Christ, should I be saying it now?" Gibb, 70, told the UK's Radio Times.

× Australian Pop group The Bee Gees (clockwise from top Maurice Gibb, Maurice Gibb and Robin Gibb) pose for a portrait on October 22, 1972 in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Australian Pop group The Bee Gees (clockwise from top Maurice Gibb, Maurice Gibb and Robin Gibb) pose for a portrait on October 22, 1972 in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty

"But there was a moment in time when a man tried to molest me when I was about four years old. He didn't touch me, but other things happened, and happened to other kids."

Advertisement

"And eventually they came and arrested him, and they woke me up during the night. Four years old and a policeman on your bed at four in the morning, interviewing you."

Gibb, who found fame in the 1970s alongside his brothers Maurice and Robin in the Bee Gees, is the last surviving member of the band.

He released In The Now, his first solo album in 32 years, written with his sons Stephen and Ashley, last year.

Gibb said he had "never told anybody" about his experiences as a young child.

"If that doesn't teach you about life, nothing does. But it's vivid for me still."

× The Bee Gees circa 1970s in New York City. Photo / Getty The Bee Gees circa 1970s in New York City. Photo / Getty

When asked if the incident took place in his home, Gibb said: "Those details would be unpalatable."

Gibb was introduced to his wife Linda by disgraced DJ Jimmy Savile, a fact he avoided discussing when he appeared on Piers Morgan's Life Stories, even when Morgan asked for details on how they met.

Gibb told the magazine: "Jimmy Savile's name was never mentioned. Piers asked how we met, and I said it was 'a famous DJ'. I didn't want to mention his name.

"I can't see why anyone would."