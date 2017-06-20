Justin Bieber has vowed he will "never again" go to prison.

The 23-year-old singer has had a few run ins with the law, and after taking to Instagram on Monday (19.06.17) to share two mugshots from his 2014 arrest in Miami, Florida, the star has vowed he will now stay on the right path as jail "is not a cool place to be".

The 'Sorry' singer captioned the Instagram post: "Mugshot #jailsnotacoolplacetobe, #notfun#neveragain (sic)"

Mugshot #jailsnotacoolplacetobe, #notfun #neveragain A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jun 19, 2017 at 7:48am PDT





Justin - who was just 19 at the time of his arrest - faced multiple charges when he was arrested for Driving Under the Influence (DUI), resisting arrest, and driving with a suspended license when he was caught drag racing in Miami Beach in a yellow Lamborghini three years ago.

It's not the first time the 'Love Yourself' hitmaker has shared an old mugshot on the photo sharing app either, as in April he shared another snap from his 2014 arrest alongside a more recent picture.

He wrote at the time: "I LOVE THIS because it reminds me IM NOT EXACTLY WHERE I WANT TO BE BUT THANK GOD IM NOT WHERE I USED TO BE!! THE BEST IS YET TO COME DO YOU BELIEVE IT? (sic)."

Justin has been a controversial figure since shooting to fame with his single 'Baby' in 2010 and has had a number of issues with the law, paparazzi and fans.

However, it was recently claimed that Justin is on a "spiritual mission".

The singer has had "an epiphany", which led him to believe that he needs to reconnect with religion and nature and during days off from his 'Purpose' world tour he was spotted meditating in parks and enjoying some solo strolls.

A source said: "He believes nature and religion - not concert venues and nightclubs - should become his life priorities."