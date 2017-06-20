Take that Puff Daddy (or is it Diddy?): Jay Z is changing his name again.

The rapper, who is gearing up for the release of a new album, is putting the hypen back into his name, and making it all caps, a rep told Pitchfork.

The change comes after he took the hypen out in 2013, and has been known as 'Jay Z' ever since.

But now, it's definitely 'JAY-Z'.

Shawn Carter's new album will be released June 30 and will be available only to users of the music streaming service Tidal, which the rapper co-owns.

Tidal announced the news on Twitter early Monday along with a 30-second black-and-white clip from a video of one of the album's songs, featuring Moonlight star Mahershala Ali. The new album is called 4:44.







Reaction on Twitter was mixed, especially as several singles by the veteran rapper haven't fired as well as he would have liked.

Can't wait for the Jay Z album. — E.A (@Thee_EA) June 19, 2017









NEW JAYZ ALBUM SOON GOD DAMMIT — LA BELLA 2017 (@gAvin__woods) June 19, 2017









No disrespect to Jay Z but exclusively releasing your new music through Tidal and Sprint sounds like a good way to sell like 12 albums. — Tanner Mauch (@TannerMauch) June 19, 2017









When you weren't too sure about getting another Jay Z album but see that No ID executive produced it. pic.twitter.com/uF9zOpTY0L — Jessica 💜 (@JUSS_JRICH) June 19, 2017





Tidal was launched in 2015. It is co-owned by Beyonce, Madonna, Rihanna, Kanye West and other artists. Earlier this year, Sprint bought a 33 percent stake in the service, which has more than 48 million songs and some 175,000 videos.

The new album is Jay Z's first CD since Magna Carta Holy Grail in 2013. It will be available to new and existing Sprint customers who sign up for Tidal.

- AP