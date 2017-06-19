Lorde got the royal treatment at Monday's iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards in Toronto, starting and closing the show in style.
The 20-year-old Kiwi singer started off the ceremony by winning International Artist Of The Year, and closed the show with a medley of her latest singles.
Lorde made her way to the stage to collect her trophy, looking shocked by the results. She said: "Thank you, I want to say thank you so much, Canada was one of the first places to go, 'hey we like this little weirdo', so thank you."
Speaking of her just-released album Melodrama, she gushed to the audience, ''I just want to say how grateful I am to everyone who waited for this record.
"I know it's a long time to wait. Honestly to all of you, everyone who listened, all the kids outside of my hotel who said they love that album, thank you, I appreciate it."
Lorde closed out the show with a medley of her latest singles, starting with Green Light and then Perfect Places.
The singer was joined by a choir, all clad in matching black tracksuits with white stripes for the show's grand finale which featured a stunning fireworks display.
Video of the Year:
'R.E.D.' - A Tribe Called Red f. Yasiin Bey, Narcy & Black Bear
Best Post-Production:
'Seeing Double' - Sleepy Tom f. Tonye
Best EDM/Dance Video:
'Venus Fly' - Grimes f. Janelle Monae
Best Pop Video:
'Mercy' - Shawn Mendes
Best Rock/Alternative Video:
'In A World Possessed By The Human Mind' - The Tragically Hip
Best Hip Hop Video:
'Picasso Leaning' - Tasha The Amazon
Best Muchfact Video:
'Acid Test' - River Tiber
Most Buzzworthy International Artist or Group:
Ed Sheeran
Best New Canadian Artist:
PARTYNEXTDOOR
Best New International Artist:
Camila Cabello
iHeartRADIO Canadian Single of the Year:
'One Dance' - Drake
iHeartRadio International Artist of the Year Lorde
iHeartRadio International Duo or Group of the Year:
Imagine Dragons
Fan Fave Video:
'Knocking At The Door' - Arkells
Fan Fave International Artist or Group
Niall Horan
Fan Fave Artist or Group:
Justin Bieber
Fan Fave Much Creator:
YouTwoTV