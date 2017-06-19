Lorde got the royal treatment at Monday's iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards in Toronto, starting and closing the show in style.

The 20-year-old Kiwi singer started off the ceremony by winning International Artist Of The Year, and closed the show with a medley of her latest singles.

Lorde made her way to the stage to collect her trophy, looking shocked by the results. She said: "Thank you, I want to say thank you so much, Canada was one of the first places to go, 'hey we like this little weirdo', so thank you."

omg canada THANK U FOR MY MMVA!!!! i love u can't wait to be back for tour 🌸 pic.twitter.com/aS8a3voG0o — Lorde (@lorde) June 19, 2017





Speaking of her just-released album Melodrama, she gushed to the audience, ''I just want to say how grateful I am to everyone who waited for this record.

"I know it's a long time to wait. Honestly to all of you, everyone who listened, all the kids outside of my hotel who said they love that album, thank you, I appreciate it."

Lorde closed out the show with a medley of her latest singles, starting with Green Light and then Perfect Places.

The singer was joined by a choir, all clad in matching black tracksuits with white stripes for the show's grand finale which featured a stunning fireworks display.

× Lorde performs during the 2017 Much Music Video Awards in Toronto. Photo / AP Lorde performs during the 2017 Much Music Video Awards in Toronto. Photo / AP

See the full list of 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards winners below:

Video of the Year:

'R.E.D.' - A Tribe Called Red f. Yasiin Bey, Narcy & Black Bear

Best Post-Production:

'Seeing Double' - Sleepy Tom f. Tonye

Best EDM/Dance Video:

'Venus Fly' - Grimes f. Janelle Monae

Best Pop Video:

'Mercy' - Shawn Mendes

Best Rock/Alternative Video:

'In A World Possessed By The Human Mind' - The Tragically Hip

Best Hip Hop Video:

'Picasso Leaning' - Tasha The Amazon

Best Muchfact Video:

'Acid Test' - River Tiber

Most Buzzworthy International Artist or Group:

Ed Sheeran

Best New Canadian Artist:

PARTYNEXTDOOR

Best New International Artist:

Camila Cabello

iHeartRADIO Canadian Single of the Year:

'One Dance' - Drake

iHeartRadio International Artist of the Year Lorde

iHeartRadio International Duo or Group of the Year:

Imagine Dragons

Fan Fave Video:

'Knocking At The Door' - Arkells

Fan Fave International Artist or Group

Niall Horan

Fan Fave Artist or Group:

Justin Bieber

Fan Fave Much Creator:

YouTwoTV