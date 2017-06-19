Police who were called out to a feisty swan which found its way into a city centre realised they had become the real life Hot Fuzz.

The swan was loaded into the back of a police car - and even posed for a selfie following reports from concerned public.

Officers PC James Barratt and PCSO Matt Smith could not resist joking about the real-life re-enactment of the hilarious scene from hit movie Hot Fuzz.

Salisbury Police flocked to the lost swan in the middle of the city centre in Wiltshire and escorted it unharmed to a nearby river.

And it would appear not everyone who ends up on the backseat of a police car gets let off as easily, as this adventurous feathered friend was released into its natural habitat.

The officers shared the two photos referencing a joke from 2007 British film Hot Fuzz in which comedy favourites Nick Frost and Simon Pegg play rural-based policemen.

The scene PC Barratt and PCSO Smith were referring to could not have been anymore similar to the situation they found themselves in with an escaped swan perched in the back of a police car.

When Frost's character PC Danny Butterman is asked by a shop assistant: "No luck finding them swans, then?"

He sharply replies: "It's just the one swan actually".

