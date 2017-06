Kiwi artist Maala is set to play an intimate show in New Zealand's first edition of MTV: Unplugged.

Maala will play Unplugged on July 12, with the performance premiering on MTV and MTV Music on Sunday August 6 at 8:30pm.

MTV: Unplugged began in 1989 and soon became an iconic music performance show.

The show has hosted artists such as Nirvana, Bob Dylan and Florence and the Machine.