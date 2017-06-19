Ariana Grande will become an honorary Mancunian on July 12.

The 23-year-old singer will officially become an honorary citizen of Manchester next month after she staged a benefit concert in the city to raise funds for those affected by the Manchester terror attack which took place after her concert on May 22 and left 22 people dead and more than 50 injured.

According to the Daily Star Sunday newspaper, city chiefs intend to carry out the pledge - which was first reported last week - next month, and said they would be "delighted" to make her status as an honorary member of the community "official".

Town hall boss Sir Richard Leese told the publication: "We've all had cause to be incredibly proud of Manchester and the resilient and compassionate way in which the city responded to the terrible events of May 22 with love and courage, rather than hatred and fear.

"Ariana exemplified this response. I think many people would already consider her an honorary Mancunian, and we would be delighted to make it official."

Previously, it was announced last week that Manchester council were proposing a new system, which would recognise those people who aren't residents of the city but still make an outstanding contribution to it.

Richard said at the time: "[Many people already see Ariana as] an honorary Mancunian. This seems a fitting moment to update the way we recognise those who make noteworthy contributions to the life and success of our city."

Manchester City Council also revealed they plan to hold an event to recognise the "great many selfless acts and demonstrations of community spirit in the aftermath of the atrocity".

Ariana's One Love Manchester benefit concert was held on June 3rd, where the 'One Last Time' hitmaker was joined by the likes of Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams, Take That, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Niall Horan, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Little Mix, and Liam Gallagher.