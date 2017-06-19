Mad Mx: Fury Road is regularly called one of the best action movies of all time and even scored a huge six Academy Awards back in 2016 but, despite all of its success on the surface, behind the scenes told a very different story.

Actress Zoe Kravitz, who starred in the Aussie dystopian film alongside Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, recently headed to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and didn't hold back when asked about the 2015 movie.

When a caller asked Kravitz if she'd "witnessed any beef between Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron on the set of Mad Max", the actress bluntly replied, "huh, yeah".

It was widely reported the two stars didn't get along while filming the Oscar-winning film but Kravitz was quick to explain the reason why.

"They didn't get along but we were also in the desert for so long. I think everyone was tired and confused and homesick, and we saw nothing but sand for six months. It's just, you go crazy, you do," she said.

"I actually don't know if it was one issue. I just think they weren't vibing. It was like summer camp, you know? At some point, everyone has like some kind of issue with somebody 'cause it's just the way people are," she added.

Mad Max: Fury Road was the fourth instalment of the Mad Max franchise after the original hit cinemas back in 1979 with Mel Gibson in the starring role.

It fast became the highest grossing film of the franchise and received ten Academy Award nominations including Best Picture and Best Director for George Miller.