Frontier Touring has sparked rumours that Paul McCartney may be coming to New Zealand.

The company posted a cryptic photo on their Facebook page of a man holding a left-handed guitar that features symbols of a kangaroo and a kiwi.

Fans began to speculate in the comments that the man in the photo is McCartney, who is known to be a left-handed guitarist.

"I'd say that is the hand of Sir Paul McCartney!" wrote Braden Dawson.

"This looks like Paul McCartney, I will give up all my Xmas presents for tickets," said Thomas Devereux.

"If this is actually Paul McCartney I'm gonna lose it," said Liam Mulligan.

The former Beatle was last in New Zealand in 1993 as part of The New World Tour.

McCartney was recently recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list with a Companion of Honour award for services to music.