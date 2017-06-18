Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian in history, may have finally met his match.

The 28-time Olympian is set to race a great white shark for Discovery Channel's Shark Week, which will screen next month in the United States.

In a Thursday press release, Discovery Channel called the event, Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White, 'so monumental no one has ever attempted it before'.

I was able to do something that I had always wanted to do. Be in a cage and dive with great White sharks 🦈!! #bucketlist





It's unclear how the race will be staged so as to protect the 31-year-old Olympian from being attacked by the shark.

Five days ago, Phelps posted a picture to Instagram showing him cage-diving with a great white.

The chances of Phelps winning will depend on how motivated the shark gets.

Great white sharks cruise at about 5 mph, but can reach speeds of 25mph.

Phelps, who holds the most records of any other living swimmer, has clocked speeds of 6mph at most.

- Daily Mail