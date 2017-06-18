Few movie franchises have made as much as money as the blockbuster Transformers series but that doesn't mean Mark Wahlberg is interested in starring in any more of the robotic movies.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, the 46-year-old actor explained exactly why he was leaving the franchise after his third movie.

"This is the last one. This is it - so I can get my life back!" the actor told the late night host, reports News.com.au.

Wahlberg revealed his decision also came down to a number of superficial reasons.

Advertisement

"The long hair is the worst thing ever," he joked.

"I look like my mum in the '70s - it's just really bad!"

Wahlberg headed to the popular franchise for its fourth film Age of Extinction and is currently promoting his starring role in the fifth instalment The Last Knight.

The original Transformers hit cinemas back in 2007 with Shia LaBeouf at the helm. It became the fifth highest grossing film of the year after grossing more than $700 million worldwide.

The original was so popular it inspired four sequels however LaBeouf left after the third film and was replaced by Wahlberg.

Despite Wahlberg leaving the franchise, a Bumblebee spin-off is confirmed with filming due to start next month.

Hasbro, the production company behind Transformers, also announced a sixth instalment which will reportedly star Hailee Steinfeld and is slated for release in June, 2019.

Transformers: The Last Knight is currently in Australian cinemas.