Mamma Mia!, Harry Potter and Billy Elliot star Julie Walters has been appointed a Dame.

The 67-year-old actress has been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list for her contribution to the entertainment industry, which has seen her boast a successful career spanning over three decades.

Walters came to prominence following her role in the 1983 award-winning movie Educating Rita, which saw her gain an Oscar award.

Walters was appointed an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1999 and a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2008.

Advertisement

Julie has also been awarded several gongs for her talent on camera, including a BAFTA for her role in Billy Elliott in 2001, a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in All My Sons, as well as numerous British Academy Television Awards for My Beautiful Son, Murder and other productions.

However, the Mamma Mia! star is not the only celebrity to receive an honour, as June Whitfield has also been named a Dame, and she has hailed the special moment as the "icing on the cake of life".

Speaking in a statement, which has been obtained on the Mail Online, the 91-year-old actress said: "It's amazing and a great honour and the icing on the cake of life."

74-year-old comedian Billy Connelly has also received the honour for his contribution to the industry and for his charity work, whilst musician Ed Sheeran and powerhouse Emeli Sande have been granted an MBE.

Sir Paul McCartney has also been recognised this year, 20 years after he received his knighthood; receiving a Companion of Honour accolade for his serves to the music industry.

51-year-old author J.K. Rowling was also offered the accolade.

× British author J.K. Rowling earned a Companion of Honour accolade. Photo / AP British author J.K. Rowling earned a Companion of Honour accolade. Photo / AP

Rowling has been awarded the honour following the success of her fantasy novels including Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, as well as the Harry Potter franchise, which will see the first instalment celebrate 20 years since its release.

Celebrity chef Delia Smith has also been awarded the Companion of Honour for her contribution to the cooking business, after being made a CBE eight years ago.

Meanwhile, Gloria Hunniford has been awarded an OBE, and she is "humbled" to receive the title after spending 70 years in the showbusiness sphere, which has seen her journey from a singer, to a broadcaster, a magician and a Loose Women co-host, whilst offering her services to cancer charities.

David Walliams and Judy Murray have also received an OBE.

- Bang! Showbiz