When Fifty Shades of Grey hit bookshelves back in 2011, E.L James' novel well and truly took the world by storm.

After the first book sold 125 million copies worldwide, even beating the untouchable Harry Potter series in sales, developing the erotic trilogy into movies became an inevitability.

But despite all of the success, Sam Taylor-Johnson, the director of the first movie, said she wishes she'd never even been a part of the project.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Taylor-Johnson revealed, "With the benefit of hindsight, would I go through Fifty Shades of Grey again? Of course I wouldn't. I'd be mad".

Advertisement

Considering how successful James' books had already been, the author was given a huge, unprecedented amount of creative control over the movies - something the director struggled with.

"I like everyone - and I get really confused when they don't like me. I was so confused by E.L James. I don't understand when I can't navigate a person, when there's no synergy," she explained.

× Fifty Shades of Grey stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan. Photo / supplied Fifty Shades of Grey stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan. Photo / supplied

According to Taylor-Johnson, their fighting came down to the difference between the book and the movie.

"Her thing was, 'This is what the fans expect.' I'd be like, 'Well, let's try and hit those marks but create a new universe at the same time,'" she explained.

The director also recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, revealing they fought over "every scene" for Fifty Shades of Grey.

"Her vision versus mine, and they were polar opposite. Every scene was fought over. It was tough. It was like wading uphill through sticky tar," she said.

Taylor-Johnson confirmed she wouldn't be returning for the sequels shortly after the release of the first movie, which grossed close to $600 million at the box office.

Fifty Shades Darker, the second instalment released earlier this year, was directed by James Foley who is also directing the third and final movie Fifty Shades Freed.

And if you were wondering whether or not Taylor-Johnson still has interest in the sequels, don't get your hopes up.

"I'm not going to ever watch them. I have literally zero interest," she said.