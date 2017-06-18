BEACH CITY, Ohio (AP) " An Ohio man suspected of killing his mother and brother is in critical care after shooting himself in the head.

Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier says 25-year-old Jacob Stockdale shot himself as police investigating a 911 hang-up call Thursday approached the family home.

Officers found 54-year-old Kathryn Stockdale and 21-year-old James Stockdale shot dead inside.

The brothers are members of the Stockdale Family band known for its bluegrass music. The father and two elder brothers weren't at home at the time of the shootings.

Advertisement

Authorities have not released any information about a possible motive.

Early Friday, Calvin Stockdale, the eldest brother of James and Jacob, released a statement saying the family "appreciates the prayers and support we are receiving from our friends and the community."

___

This story has been corrected to show Kathryn Stockdale isn't a member of the family band.