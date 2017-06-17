NEW YORK (AP) " Jay Z, whose wife Beyonce is expecting twins soon, was absent from the 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame, where he was inducted by a charismatic longtime fan: former President Barack Obama.

Obama, appearing in a taped video, told the audience Thursday that he's been listening to Jay Z since he was a "young and hungry state senator" and compared himself to the New York rapper.

Jay Z became the first rapper inducted into the prestigious organization and was the first hip-hop act nominated for the honor.

The 2017 Songwriters Hall class also included Motown founder Berry Gordy; R&B maestro Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds; songwriting duo Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis; pop music great Max Martin; and members of Chicago.

The event in New York City gave special honors to Ed Sheeran and Pitbull.