John Avildsen, the brilliant director behind hit films such as Rocky and The Karate Kid, has died at the age of 81 from pancreatic cancer.
A rep for the director confirmed his death to Variety.
Avildsen was famous for being the "Underdog" director, generally directing movies about 'losers'.
The director garnered such a reputation for his work with characters like Rocky and The Karate Kid that a documentary about his life was entitled John G. Avildsen: King of the Underdogs.
The 2016 movie featured interviews from Rocky's Sylvester Stallone, The Karate Kid's Ralph Macchio, and, Martin Scorsese.
The director first made a name for himself with the 1970 movie Joe which starred Susan Sarandon and Peter Boyle. The film was a huge box office success, grossing $US19.3 million on an extremely tight budget of $100,000.
And despite Avildsen's reputation for directing movies about traditional 'losers', his movies definitely weren't and he repeatedly scored critical acclaim for his films - especially when it came to the Oscars.
Rocky scored 10 Academy Award nominations in 1976 while 1973's Save The Tiger was nominated for three, with his Karate Kid franchise also receiving a few Oscar nods.
While the original Rocky is still one of the highest nominated films of all times, Avildsen didn't return to the boxing franchise until its fifth movie Rocky V in 1990.
When asked by Variety in 2006 if he regretted walking away from the Rocky franchise for so many years, he called it, "one of my greatest mistakes".
Tributes have begun to pour in for the director with celebrities taking to social media to express their grief.
Avildsen is survived by his children Bridget, Anthony, Jonathon and Ashley.