Jada Pinkett Smith has blasted the new Tupac Shakur biopic, All Eyez on Me, for the way it depicts their relationship.

Pinkett Smith features heavily in All Eyez on Me, a biopic which looks at the rapper's life, death and legacy.

And while she has commended the performances of Demetrius Shipp Jr. as Tupac and Kat Graham, who plays her on screen, she is less happy with the screenwriters.

Forgive me... my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017









I've never been to any of Pac's shows by his request. We never had an argument backstage. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017





"Forgive me ... my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth," she tweeted. "The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful."

Pinkett Smith then listed the factual errors in the movie.

Pac never said goodbye to me before leaving for LA. He had to leave abruptly and it wasn't to pursue his career. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017









To @KatGraham and @Dshippjr this is no fault of yours. Thank you for bringing so much heart and spirit to your roles. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017









You both did a beautiful job with what you were given. Thank you both. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017





Pinkett Smith and Shakur met in the 80s when they attended Baltimore School for the Arts in Maryland and became best friends.

"In high school, Pac was a little funny looking. Definitely from looking at him, wasn't necessarily the type of cat that I would even like, deal with," she recalls in an interview. "But as soon as he approached me, he was like a magnet. Once you paid attention to him he kind of sucked you in. And we hit it off from that moment on. [Shakur] was one of my best friends, he was like a brother."

Jada Pinkett Smith on Tupac

Pinkett Smith says the relationship never turned romantic for either of them.

"You know, it's so funny because now being older, I have more of an understanding of what that was between us. When you have two young people that have very strong feelings, but there was no physical chemistry between us at all, and it wasn't even just for me - it was him too."

"There was a time when I was like, 'Just kiss me! Let's just see how this goes,' " she said, laughing. "And when I tell you it had to be the most disgusting kiss for us both."