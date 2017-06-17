Anne Geddes, who achieved fame photographing tiny babies, is turning her attention to new causes.

Now 60 and based in New York, Geddes has published a book showing some of the most striking images from her original baby portfolio and run a project on Facebook showing the same subjects as adults.

The babies are now graduates, teachers, builders and aged care workers. Geddes is increasingly turning her attention and her lens to advocacy work involving children.

She helps promote a cause committed to reducing infant mortality and has a role with a United Nations programme which distributes vaccines in developing countries.

In an interview in Canvas magazine today, Geddes says: "Every newborn baby to me represents the human race's opportunity to regenerate, our chance at new beginnings and it's an eternal chance every time a baby is born."