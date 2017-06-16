Lorde has admitted setting up an anonymous Instagram account dedicated to onion rings, saying she "naively didn't realise" it would make the news.

The singer made an appearance today on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, to promote her new album.

But Fallon quizzed her about rumours she was the secret person behind an Instagram account dedicated to rating onion rings, @onionringsworldwide.

The account has now been deleted.

Lorde burst into laughter when asked about it by Fallon.

"Here's the thing, I sort of naively didn't realise it would be, like, 'a thing', that I was going to different places and trying the onion rings at each of those places," she said, over audience laughter.

"Oh, God, it's me, it's me, it's me."

The true identity of “onionringsworldwide’ has been revealed! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/8vDXKORhq7 — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) June 16, 2017





After Fallon told her the admission was "the best thing ever", Lorde still seemed embarrassed.

"I feel like it reads like the kind of thing a pop star would do to look relatable," she said.

"Which it wasn't, it was just a funny thing with my friends on the tour, and I was like this is a good pastime.

"Now everyone knows about it, it would feel like it's something I'm doing to crib fame.

"Then people are going to be throwing onion rings at me on tour.

"It was fun for like, five seconds. But I'm still going to keep eating onion rings, because they're my favourite."

Lorde also performed her new single Perfect Places for the show.