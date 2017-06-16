The Herald's gaming critics watched every new game trailer from E3 and picked out the best - and a few of the worst.

Hidden Agenda





Siobhan Keogh:

Until Dawn

was the surprise hit of 2015, and one of my favourite games of the year. So it'll come as no surprise that the game that excited me most at E3 was

Hidden Agenda,

from the same developer.









Turning a crime thriller into a party game is a stroke of crazy genius.

Hidden Agenda

has borrowed elements from all kinds of places - 'hidden role' board games, and smartphone input from

Jackbox Party Pack

- and if it's not done well it'll be messy.

If Supermassive Games can pull it off, though, it'll be a really fun and unique experience.

Dragon Ball Fighter Z





Francis Cook:

The first Dragon Ball Z fighting game to be developed by the fighting game gods at Arc System Works. It looks stunning, in a classic 2D style, and appears challenging and deep. The 3v3 combat throws a gauntlet at the upcoming Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite in what could be a shake-up in the fighting game community. Elsewhere, the new Mario looks cool.

As for the worst, the Quake Champions bit from Bethesda contorted my face into such an extreme cringe I was afraid of the wind changing.

Fake esports? No. Just no.

Forza 7





Cameron McMillan:

In terms of sports games, the introduction of a story mode to Madden 18 is welcomed and much needed. If Fifa's introduction of the Alex Hunter storyline is anything to go by, it should be very slick.

Despite that, Forza 7 remains the game I'm most looking forward to. Of course there will be more tracks (they better retain Bathurst) and more cars but it terms of gameplay I can't wait to see how they can improve on the last edition. The hyper-realistic graphics in Forza 6, especially in the wet or at dusk were mind-blowing. But from the five minute sneak peek below they've obviously stepped it up once again. You can also most feel the rain and mud in your face.

Speaking of mud...I'm also very curious to don the Red Band gummies and Swanndri and play Pure Farming 2018. After playing the likes of a bass fishing game and a horse racing title, this just seems like a pointless yet possibly brilliant idea. It's Farmville on Xbox. Can't miss.

Life Is Strange: Before the Storm





Rachel Bache:

The reveal of a prequel to the award winning indie game, Life Is Strange at this year's E3 has me buzzing. Life Is Strange: Before the Storm focuses on the relationship between rebel without a cause, Chloe and her friend Rachel Amber, who goes missing in the first game. Although there's no sign of the original game's main character Max - who had the ability to turn back time - this expansion of the game's emotional and angst-filled story makes me very excited.

I loved playing Life Is Strange for its rich and heart-wrenching story, its characters, its killer soundtrack, and how your actions and decisions plot how the game unfolds. If Before the Storm's three episodes are anything like that then me, and other fans of the game will be very happy.

The Last Night





Chris Schulz:

This melted my mind. It's like

The Fifth Element

got turned into an old school neon-drenched arcade action-adventure. It looks awesome. I know absolutely nothing about it. But I want to play it immediately. All of it. Now. Please.

I'm also really into this Dishonored 2 DLC, Death of the Outsider. One of last year's most unloved games was also the best, and I'd welcome a return to that world of grunting lunkheads and spooky spectrals and twisted metal.

As for the worst. No one needs Knack 2. No one. Stop it.