Adele made an appearance at Grenfell Tower on Wednesday evening, less than 24 hours after a horrific blaze devastated the building, killing residents and injuring hundreds of others.



The fire swept through the 27-storey tower block in just 15 minutes after a faulty fridge exploded, in what could be one of the worst in British history amid fears nobody on its top three floors survived.

Tottenham-native Adele made a quiet appearance at the vigil being held to support victims and survivors, as a number of Twitter users shared images of the star at the scene where she was emotional and reportedly "hugged and comforted" victims, the Daily Mail reports.

Adele was reportedly hugging people at the vigil.

Twelve people are known to have died after fire engulfed Grenfell Tower in West London after 1am - but Scotland Yard expects the death toll to rise and some claim the actual number could be over 50.

With a number of stars donating to the victim support fund and promoting the services offered to those affected, Adele is in a minority in actually heading to the site to support those present.

One Adele fan account claimed the star was offering support to those in need, penning: "Adele was going around and hugging everyone she could to comfort them".

Adele showed up to support those at the Grenfell Tower blaze.

Other Twitter users who discovered Adele's attendance tweeted: "I'm so proud stanning a humble & genuine human being like you. I love you so much, queen Adele."

"The fact that Adele has gone to Grenfell tower and not said a word about it just proves how amazingly sincere she is... Adele is an angel, she deserves heaven, biggest heart ever, so proud of her."

Smoke billows from a fire that engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London.

Adele showed up in person while other celebrities tweeted their support.

In March, Adele lamented not being in her hometown following the terror attack in Westminster which saw five people killed and 40 injured, when a rampaging terrorist fatally stabbed a police officer before being shot dead by guards.

Performing in Auckland at the time, she said: "Today there was a terror attack in my hometown of London. I'm literally on the other side of the world and I want them to see our lights and to hear us.

"It's very strange not being home, all I want to do today is be at home with my friends and family. All of them are fine but there are four people the death count was four at the time who aren't fine so let's dedicate this to them tonight."

Rita Ora grew up a stone's throw away from White City, where the blaze took place.

Other stars throwing support behind the Grenfell Tower fire victims included Rita Ora who sent prayers to the victims of the horror blaze in the tower block, which she revealed was one of her childhood hangouts.

The 25-year-old How We Do singer took to Instagram just hours after the tragedy to extend her wishes to the residents of Grenfell Tower.

As she shared an image of the burning tower with details of how to help emblazoned over the top, she added a caption in which she lamented the disaster that hit her beloved west London in the early hours.

Shocked and devastated to hear this terrible news. My heart goes out to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy in west London pic.twitter.com/0pqT6WZBvU — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) June 14, 2017





Rita was born in Kosovo before her parents - a psychiatrist mother and pub landlord father - fled the country and moved to the UK when Rita was just 1.

She has always been proud of her London roots, growing up around Earls Court, before later moving to Kensal Rise - a stone's throw away from White City, where the blaze took place.

Fire engulfed the Grenfell Tower in West London.

As she shared a snap detailing the locations members of the public could donate, she added a caption reading: "This is my neighbourhood I can't believe this is happening.



"My prayers are with everybody involved my heart is beating so fast. I used to play in that block - I want to do all I can do to help."

Previously speaking to the Evening Standard about her childhood, Rita said: "We lived in Earls Court, on the Old Brompton Road. One room for all four of us, my sister annoying me by doing her times tables when I was trying to sleep."

A firefighter checks damage in the Grenfell Tower.

On Wednesday bodies were strewn through the charred Grenfell block including in its lobby and undertakers were seen removing the dead in a delicate and treacherous recovery operation set to last several days.

A series of blunders are being blamed for the disaster with residents claiming there were no working fire alarms, no sprinklers and the only staircase leading to safety was blocked.



A community leader working to locate victims, who asked not to be named, believes nobody who lived on the top three residential floors survived and the building that was home to 600 people could soon collapse.

He said: "We have a list of missing people - there are so many. It's possible there are more than 50, possibly hundreds."

Those who managed to flee said it was "like hell on earth" inside as they scrambled over dead bodies and petrified residents were seen throwing themselves and their children out of windows to avoid being burned to death - others made ropes by tying bed sheets together or used them as makeshift parachutes and jumped.