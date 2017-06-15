Adele has taken a "vow of silence" to ensure she's in perfect condition for her upcoming tour dates at Wembley Stadium.

The London-born singer is poised to play four dates at the iconic venue between June 28 and July 2, and in a bid to ensure her voice is in top-notch shape, she has vowed to remain silent for the next two weeks.

A source said: "Adele is planning a vow of silence to make sure her voice is in tip-top shape for Wembley.

"She wants to give fans the greatest performances ever for her end to the tour, especially being in front of her home crowd."

The 29-year-old star has been living on a anti-vampire diet - which involves drinking garlic juice every day - throughout her tour to protect her vocal chords.

And the 'Hello' hitmaker has even been restricted in the conversations she's had with her husband Simon Konecki and their four-year-old son Angelo.

The source told the Daily Star newspaper: "During her tour she was on a strident vocal lockdown regime for almost a year."

"Specialists didn't want her wearing out her voice in between gigs so she was restricted to only key conversations with husband Simon and son Angelo."

"However, since she played in March, she has been allowed to go back to her normal life. Her friends always felt she was a little chatterbox, so she has been back to her old ways recently, but for the finale she is adamant that it should be her masterpiece."

Adele previously suffered a vocal-cord haemorrhage in October 2011, which forced her to cancel two tours, as she needed an extended period of rest in order to recover.

Doctors warned the star that she risked permanent damage to her voice if she didn't rest and recuperate properly.