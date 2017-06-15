Jacinda Ardern is a woman of many talents, not least of which it seems, is her pretty impressive Helen Clark impression.

The Auckland MP sat down with Anika Moa on her show All Talk for an interview about everything from Ardern's marital status, plans to have children, her exit from the Mormon religion and which character from Friends she is.

They even reminisced over the debate they took part in with Nikki Kaye last January, during which Moa threw a dildo at Ardern, prompting a hilarious chat about Steven Joyce's now world famous dildo incident.

But Ardern's real moment to shine was when Moa asked her to show off her apparently much-rumoured Helen Clarke impersonation.

Moa wrote her a little snipped to say and consequently could not stop laughing. You can watch below - the impersonation kicks in at around the 4:30 mark.