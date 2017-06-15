Lorde's second album has been described as "heartbreaking but beautiful" as reviews begin to trickle out ahead of its release tomorrow.

One fan who heard the album has declared: "It will blow minds."

Melodrama, the follow-up to the Kiwi pop star's hit debut Pure Heroine, isn't due to hit shops and streaming services until tomorrow.

But Lorde, 20, played the album in its entirety at a listening session in New York last night to just 50 people, mostly fans who responded to a tweet asking them to email her requesting tickets to the event.

The reviews were overwhelmingly glowing.

One called it a "heartbreaking but beautiful body of work," while another called it "glorious".

A third just said: "This album is IT."

yes, i spent the night listening to ‘melodrama’ with @lorde.

yes, the album is glorious & she is an angel.

Lorde posted photos from the New York listening session that showed her lighting candles while fans listened intently.

A similar listening session for the album was held in Auckland sans Lorde and was attended by 45 people.

Lyrics were projected onto the building in the central city.





Official critic reviews for Melodrama aren't expected to be released until tomorrow morning when the album is officially released.

But we've already heard much of the album, with Green Light, Sober, Liability, Homemade Dynamite and Perfect Places already released as singles or played at various festival appearances.

Lorde has been open about the tough time she had making the album, revealing she was forced to take a break from sessions after suffering a crisis of confidence.

She's backing up the album's release with a six-date tour for later in the year, with shows in Dunedin, Christchurch and Wellington, and three at Auckland's Powerstation, scheduled for November.