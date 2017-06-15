Gene Simmons is trying to trademark a hand gesture widely used as an official rock salute.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Kiss front man filed an application on Friday with the US Patent and Trademark Office to trademark the gesture.

Simmons is claiming it for "entertainment, namely, live performances by a musical artist; personal appearances by a musical artist".

He believes it was first used on November 14, 1974 as part of Kiss' Hotter Than Hell tour.

But the rocker faces an obstacle: John Lennon can be seen using the gesture on the cover of the 1966 Beatles single Yellow Submarine/Eleanor Rigby.