Beyonce fans have sent social media into meltdown with speculation the heavily pregnant megastar is in labour and about to give birth to her twins.

The Twitter frenzy comes after reports surfaced of unusually heightened security around a Los Angeles hospital in the US today.

Celebrity tabloid Us Weekly reports multiple sources have confirmed the "significant amount of security" at the hospital. It seems the speculation first started swirling after a fan posted details of Beyonce's rumoured arrival at the LA hospital on user-run celebrity website The Shade Room.

The whispers were enough to spark a freak out in the Beyhive.

Advertisement

Folk are reporting that Queen Mother, Queen Beyonce is in labor.



I'm not ready for White Lotus and Purple Reign.



The Beyhive has grown pic.twitter.com/7KeCrE8G72 — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) June 14, 2017









BEYONCÉ IS IN LABOR !! I REPEAT BEYONCÉ IS IN LABOR pic.twitter.com/k4b9d2YD3c — okay soo (@bru_jeria_) June 14, 2017









Wow people are saying that Beyoncé is in labor! POP THEM GEMINI BABIES OUT ! — Bukky (@ickyvicky____) June 14, 2017









Beyoncé in labor?



Me: "I'm here to see the twins, don't touch me Tina, excuse me" pic.twitter.com/aJEZMZS2MZ — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) June 14, 2017









BEYONCE IS IN LABOR! I REPEAT, BEYONCE IS IN LABOR! pic.twitter.com/ocB4WbY1uQ — dionne bailey (@dionne_bailey) June 14, 2017





Beyonce revealed she is expecting twins with husband Jay Z with a monumental Instagram post in February.

The 35-year-old star posted a photo of herself, clad in lingerie, holding her bare pregnant belly.

"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes - The Carters," she captioned the snap.

The stars are already parents to five-year-old Blue Ivy.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST SHARE THIS QUOTE:



