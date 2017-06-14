This is not Emma Watson - although you could be forgiven for thinking so.
Kari Lewis, a video store employee from Indianapolis, Indiana, bears a remarkable similarity to the movie star - which she was unaware of until it was pointed out to her by two strangers one day.
"I didn't know who Emma Watson was when I was first spotted at a postal office and a couple of young girls told me I looked like 'Hermione Granger'," Ms Lewis told Buzzfeed.
"I had no idea who Hermione was, nor have I ever heard of that name, at the time since this was when the first Harry Potter film was released."
After her run-in with the two Potter fans, she did some research, and soon fell in love with JK Rowling's stories.
From there, the next logical step was to start dressing as Hermione.
"I think it's super cool because I've always related to Hermione in the books (smart, bossy, avid reader, etc)," she said. "So, it makes cosplaying as Hermione at conventions a thousand times better!"
And she hasn't stopped at Hermione cosplay: following Emma Watson's appearance in Beauty and the Beast, Ms Lewis pulled off an equally uncanny appearance as Belle.
She posts her cosplay pictures to Instgram and Twitter, where she's amassed an army of followers.